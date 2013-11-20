SINGAPORE Nov 20 Southeast Asia's largest
property developer CapitaLand Ltd said on Wednesday it
plans to sell about one-third of its stake in Australand
Property Group in a deal that could fetch around A$430
million ($405.00 million).
Singapore's CapitaLand said Citigroup had underwritten the
sale of 115.66 million Australand stapled securities through an
overnight accelerated book-build process.
The stapled securities to be sold represent around 20
percent of the Australian developer. After the sale,
CapitaLand's stake will be around 39.1 percent.
Australand stapled securities last traded at A$3.75 each.
($1 = 1.0617 Australian dollars)
