* CapitaLand plans to sell a third of its Australand stake
* Said in July the stake was a "key investment"
* Deal valued at up to $409 million
* Stake will fall to 39.1 pct from 59.1 pct
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Southeast Asia's largest
property developer CapitaLand Ltd plans to sell a
third of its interest in Australand Property Group,
just months after a strategic review concluded the stake was a
"key investment."
Singapore's CapitaLand at the beginning of the year said it
would review its Australia presence, and that it regarded
Australand as more a financial investment and as a company with
a business model different from its own.
CapitaLand, which owns 59.1 percent of the Australian
developer, proposed the sale of 115.66 million stapled
securities at A$3.685 to A$3.75 each, valuing the deal at up to
A$434 million ($408.76 million), showed a term sheet seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
Australand shares last traded at A$3.75, off an over
five-year high of A$4.02 hit earlier in November, having rallied
nearly 20 percent from a June trough of A$3.14. The stock has
risen 10 percent so far this year, whereas that of CapitaLand
has dropped 17 percent.
Citigroup will underwrite the sale through an overnight
accelerated book-build process, CapitaLand said in a statement.
The stapled securities to be sold represent around 20
percent of Australand's outstanding securities. Stapled
securities are created when two or more securities are
contractually bound so they cannot be bought or sold separately.
After the sale, CapitaLand's stake will be 39.1 percent.
Home prices in Australia's major cities climbed to all-time
highs in October as historically low mortgage rates fuelled
strong demand in Sydney and Melbourne, property consultant RP
Data-Rismark said in a recent report.
($1 = 1.0617 Australian dollars)
