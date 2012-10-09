SINGAPORE Oct 9 CapitaLand Ltd,
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Tuesday
that Lim Ming Yan will become its new chief executive officer
and president from Jan 1.
Lim, currently CapitaLand's chief operating officer and
deputy chairman of its China executive committee, will replace
longtime CEO Liew Mun Leong. Liew will stay on as a director of
CapitaLand until its next annual general meeting in April to
ensure a smooth transition.
CapitaLand announced the planned retirement of Liew in June
and a board succession committee was set up to review internal
and external candidates to succeed him.
Lim's previous roles at CapitaLand included heading its
China business and leading the firm's serviced residence arm the
Ascott.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)