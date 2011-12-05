HONG KONG Dec 5 CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, plans to double the number of shopping malls it has in China, its chief executive said on Monday.

"It's a boom time for us in creating shopping malls. Now we have 56/57 malls; we will have 100," Liew Mun Leong told a panel discussion in Hong Kong. He did not give a timeframe for the planned expansion.

He added that CapitaLand estimated that China had 2000-3000 malls and based the company's analysis there was demand for 15,000 malls if China was to fulfill its ambition of increasing consumption to 50 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)