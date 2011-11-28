SINGAPORE Nov 28 CapitaLand Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, may place its $5.3 billion projects in China into a real estate investment trust (REIT), Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday, quoting a senior executive of the company.

CapitaLand's Chief Operating Officer Lim Ming Yan said should the company decide to do that, the plan would not happen in the near future because five out of seven of its projects, under its Raffles City brand, in China were still under development, according to the report.

"That's always an option, obviously, but you have to wait for the right market timing. I think it's still too early. We have two operating Raffles City (projects) in China, the other five are still under development," Lim said .

CapitaLand, 40 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said the projects, with a total commercial floor area of more than 2.1 million square metres, are expected to be worth S$7 billion ($5.33 billion) in total upon completion, the report said.

Lim also said the company is looking to start a few new private-equity funds, but did not give further details, it said.

CapitaLand was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.3123 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)