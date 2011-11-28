SINGAPORE Nov 29 Property developers CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia said on Tuesday that together with Singbridge Holdings Pte Ltd, they have been awarded a site in Chongqing, China, for the price of S$1.28 billion ($985.30 million).

The three companies will develop the site into a mixed development including a shopping mall and eight towers for residential, office, serviced residence and hotel use, with a total gross floor area of 817,000 square metres, CapitaLand said in a statement.($1 = 1.2991 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)