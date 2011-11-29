* Site awarded for S$1.28 bln
* Temasek owns 30 pct through Singbridge
* Design includes "sky deck", similar to S'pore casino's
skypark
(Adds details)
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 The Singapore-led group
that won a tender for a large site in the western Chinese city
of Chongqing will spend a total of 21.1 billion yuan ($3.31
billion) on what it hopes will become one of the most prominent
projects in China, lead developer CapitaLand Ltd said
on Tuesday.
CapitaLand, together with shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia
, announced earlier on Tuesday that they were part of a
consortium that had been awarded a 91,783 square metre site next
to Chongqing's central business district for S$1.28 billion
($985.30 million).
Capitaland and CapitaMalls will each take 25 percent of the
river-front project, while Singbridge Holdings, a unit of
Singapore state investor Temasek will hold 30 percent.
The remaining 20 percent will be held by an unnamed party.
Capitaland beat five other parties in a closed tender where
the design was a factor in choosing the winner, CEO Liew Mun
Leong said at an analyst and media briefing.
Designed by architect Moshe Safdie, the planned development
will include a shopping mall and eight towers for residential,
office, serviced residences and hotel use with a total gross
floor area of 817,000 square metres.
A "sky deck" will connect four of the towers, similar to the
Marina Bay Sands casino-resort in Singapore which was also
designed by Safdie.
"We are very confident this will be a must-see site for
anyone coming into western China," said CapitaLand chief
operating officer Lim Ming Yan.
($1 = 1.2991 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok and Kevin Lim)