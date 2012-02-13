SINGAPORE Feb 14 CapitaLand Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, posted on Tuesday a 20 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit due to lower earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains.

CapitaLand, about 40 percent owned by Singapore state investors Temasek, earned S$476.6 million ($379.5 million) for the three months ended December, down from a restated S$596 million a year ago.

Excluding revaluations and impairments, CapitaLand's net profit for October-December dropped 41 percent to S$221.9 million, it said.

CapitaLand restated its 2010 earnings to make them comparable with the current set of results, which are based on a new accounting standard that took effect Jan 1.

The new accounting rule means CapitaLand's earnings from overseas development projects can only be recognised upon full completion, resulting in earnings that are more volatile and lumpy.

"We expect our residential business in Singapore to remain healthy," CEO Liew Mun Leong said in a statement.

He also said the firm was positive about China's property market in the long term as urbanisation, strong domestic consumption and increasing affluence underpin demand. ($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)