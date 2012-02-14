(Adds quotes, details)
SINGAPORE Feb 14 Southeast Asia's largest
property developer CapitaLand Ltd said it remains
bullish on Singapore's housing market and China's long-term
prospects despite reporting a 20 percent fall in quarterly
profit.
CapitaLand, about 40 percent owned by Singapore state
investors Temasek, reported net profit of S$476.6
million ($379 million) for the three months ended December, down
from a restated S$596 million a year ago.
The property developer has about S$32 billion worth of
assets, of which China makes up 38 percent and Singapore
accounts for 34 percent.
"We expect our residential business in Singapore to remain
healthy," Chief Executive Officer Liew Mun Leong said in a
statement on Tuesday.
CapitaLand competes with Singapore rivals such as City
Developments Ltd and Keppel Land Ltd, as
well as Chinese developers including China Vanke Co Ltd
.
Chinese residential property prices have fallen in recent
months following the government's efforts to weed out
speculation and cool the market. But authorities have begun
easing controls, and China's central bank said earlier this
month that banks must provide loans to first-time home buyers.
In Singapore, the government imposed new measures to cool
the city-state's housing market in December, saying foreigners
who buy private homes will have to pay an additional stamp duty
equal to 10 percent of the property value.
CapitaLand's shares have surged about 31 percent so far this
year on expectations China will further ease its monetary policy
and relax restrictions on the property sector. Singapore's
benchmark index is up 12 percent so far this year.
CapitaLand's shares eased 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
The developer's quarterly profits were hurt by lower
earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains.
Excluding revaluations and impairments, the firm's net profit
for October-December dropped 41 percent to S$221.9 million, it
said.
Analysts say Singapore home prices may soften but are
unlikely to plummet due to strong underlying demand from the
city-state's growing population.
Liew said CapitaLand was positive on China's property market
in the long term as urbanisation, strong domestic consumption
and increasing affluence underpin demand.
CapitaLand's shares have surged about 31 percent so far this
year on expectations China will continue easing its monetary
policy and relax restrictions on the property sector.
Singapore's benchmark index is up 12 percent so far
this year.
CapitaLand restated its 2010 earnings to make them
comparable with the current set of results, which are based on a
new accounting standard that took effect Jan 1.
The new accounting rule means CapitaLand's earnings from
overseas development projects can only be recognised upon full
completion, resulting in earnings that are more volatile and
lumpy.
CapitaLand's board is proposing to pay out a final dividend
of 6 Singapore cents per share and a special dividend of 2 cents
per share for 2011, it said. The firm paid a first and final
dividend of 6 Singapore cents for 2010.
CapitaLand plans to release new phases at two of its
residential developments, the Interlace and d'Leedon, which are
both just outside the central area. The firm also said it plans
to launch a condominium project in Bishan, the north of
Singapore.
($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim and Anshuman
Daga)