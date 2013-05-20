HONG KONG May 20 CapitaLand Ltd, the
biggest property developer in Southeast Asia, plans to raise up
to $520 million in convertible bonds due 2020, according to a
term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.
The bonds were launched with a coupon of 1.375 percent to
1.875 percent and an initial conversion price of S$4.901 to
S$5.0895, according to the term sheet. The offering would total
up to S$650 million ($520 million), with an option to grow by an
additional S$150 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse
were hired as joint bookrunners for the offering, the
terms showed.