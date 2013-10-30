SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd
, Southeast Asia's biggest developer, posted an 8.7
percent fall in third quarter net profit on Thursday due to
lower portfolio gains.
The firm, 39 percent held by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings, earned S$135.5 million ($109.6
million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from S$148.5
million a year ago.
CapitaLand's net profit for the nine months ended September
was S$706.9 million, just short of the average full-year
estimate of S$720 million by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
The Singapore firm's operating profit after tax and minority
interests rose 13 percent to S$101.8 million during the third
quarter, driven by higher contributions from development
projects in Singapore and China, as well as rental income from
shopping malls.
CapitaLand sold 468 residential units in Singapore and 707
residential units in China during the third quarter of 2013.
Earnings by Singapore property developers are hard to
predict as they include revaluation gains or losses. Singapore
rules also prevent developers from recognising revenue or profit
from overseas projects until they are ready for occupation, even
if the projects have been successfully presold.
CapitaLand's share price has fallen around 15 percent so far
this year, making it one of the worst performing stocks among
Singapore blue chips.
($1 = 1.2368 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)