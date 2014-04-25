SINGAPORE, April 25 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd
, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on
Friday its first-quarter profit dropped 1.7 percent, as
lacklustre sales from its Singapore unit weighed on the
company's income.
CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest
of S$182.8 million ($145.26 million) for the quarter ended March
31. The company's revenue fell 3.4 percent to S$612.6 million,
on a lower contribution from its Singapore operation, the
company said in a statement.
CapitaLand, in which Singapore's state investor Temasek
Holdings owns a 41 percent stake, sourced 35 percent of
its revenue from Singapore and 27 percent from China in 2013.
The company recently launched an offer worth S$3.06 billion
to take complete ownership of its 65-percent owned subsidiary
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd.
($1 = 1.2585 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen. Editing by Jane Merriman)