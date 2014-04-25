SINGAPORE, April 25 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Friday its first-quarter profit dropped 1.7 percent, as lacklustre sales from its Singapore unit weighed on the company's income.

CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest of S$182.8 million ($145.26 million) for the quarter ended March 31. The company's revenue fell 3.4 percent to S$612.6 million, on a lower contribution from its Singapore operation, the company said in a statement.

CapitaLand, in which Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings owns a 41 percent stake, sourced 35 percent of its revenue from Singapore and 27 percent from China in 2013.

The company recently launched an offer worth S$3.06 billion to take complete ownership of its 65-percent owned subsidiary CapitaMalls Asia Ltd. ($1 = 1.2585 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen. Editing by Jane Merriman)