SINGAPORE, July 28 CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said second-quarter profit rose 5.8 percent on the year mainly due to fair value gains from two properties.

CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest of S$464 million ($336 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with S$438.7 million a year ago.

Revenue at the company, whose core markets are Singapore and China, rose 17.8 percent to S$1.03 billion for the quarter. ($1 = 1.3812 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)