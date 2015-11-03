SINGAPORE Nov 4 CapitaLand Ltd,
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Wednesday
its third-quarter core profit soared 48.3 percent compared with
the same period last year, due to better performance across all
business units.
CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest
of S$192.7 million ($138.11 million) for the quarter, as revenue
rose 17.1 percent on the year.
"The group remains focused on Singapore and China as core
markets, while it continues to expand in growth markets such as
Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia," CapitaLand said in a
statement.
($1 = 1.3953 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)