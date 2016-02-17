SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd posted a near 40 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, hurt in part by the absence of gains recorded last year from the sale of an office tower.

The company, among the largest developers in southeast Asia, posted a profit of S$247.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared with S$409.4 million in the year ago period. Operating profit fell 12.1 percent. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin)