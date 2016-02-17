BRIEF-Alm. Brand Q1 pre-tax profit DKK 272 million
* GUIDANCE FOR FY2017 IS RAISED BY DKK 150 MILLION TO DKK 600-700 MILLION.
SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd posted a near 40 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, hurt in part by the absence of gains recorded last year from the sale of an office tower.
The company, among the largest developers in southeast Asia, posted a profit of S$247.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared with S$409.4 million in the year ago period. Operating profit fell 12.1 percent. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* GUIDANCE FOR FY2017 IS RAISED BY DKK 150 MILLION TO DKK 600-700 MILLION.
* Mike Woods stepping down as ceo of digital payments division, and from his role on board with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: