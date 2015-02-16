BRIEF-German payment service providers B+S Card Service and Payone to merge
* German payment service providers B+s Card Service and Payone to merge in Q3
SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd reported a 187 percent leap in fourth-quarter profit thanks to higher revaluation gains from investment properties and lower portfolio losses.
CapitaLand, whose key markets are Singapore and China, reported a profit after tax and minority interest (PATMI) of S$409.4 million ($302 million) for the October-December quarter versus S$142.6 million a year-ago, when it incurred divestment losses.
The company's revenue rose 67 percent to S$1.52 billion. ($1 = 1.3570 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
* German payment service providers B+s Card Service and Payone to merge in Q3
* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)