SINGAPORE Jan 3 Southeast Asia's largest
property developer CapitaLand has granted a consortium
of property rivals options to buy the Westgate Tower in
Singapore for S$579.4 million ($457.32 million)
The consortium comprising Low Keng Huat (Singapore)
and Sun Venture Homes has options to buy floors 6-16 and 17-25
of the office tower being constructed on top of a shopping mall
in Jurong, southwest Singapore, CapitaLand said on Friday.
CapitaLand and its associated listed entities CapitaMalls
Asia and CapitaMall Trust said that the
consortium has until Jan. 24 to exercise the options.
Westgate Tower is due to be completed by the end of 2014.
($1 = 1.2670 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by David Goodman)