BRIEF-Centuria Capital Ltd updates on corporate notes offer
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
LONDON, July 15 Capital & Regional PLC : * Disposal and quarterly valuation
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo