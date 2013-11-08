New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
Nov 8 Capital & Regional PLC : * New lettings momentum continued, with 19 completed during Q3 within UK
shopping centres * Total headline rent of £3.4 million per annum in 9 month period, 2.8% ahead
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.