(Corrects to clarify Yoo Capital is part of the consortium)
April 7 British property developer Capital &
Counties said on Friday it has sold its exhibition
business for 296 million pounds ($367 mln) to a group of
institutional investors.
The business, called Venues, comprises the Olympia London
exhibition centre in west London and other property assets.
The new owners include German public pension schemes manager
Bayerische Versorgungskammer, Deutsche Finance Group, and Yoo
Capital.
The value of the events business fell 1.3 percent to 293
million pounds in 2016, according to the company’s annual
report.
Capital & Counties, which owns large parts of the Covent
Garden district in central London, said in late February that
the residential market remained challenging following increases
in stamp duty and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"This (deal) will position the company to concentrate effort
and resources on our two central London estates at Covent Garden
and Earls Court," the company said.
The consortium was advised by Deutsche Finance
International.
Other advisors to the transaction included Norton Rose
Fulbright, Deloitte, Langham Hall and Jones Lang LaSalle.
($1 = 0.8070 pounds)
(Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Susan Fenton.)