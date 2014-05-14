LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) -

* Capital & counties properties plc - placing of up to 75,900,000 new ordinary shares of 25 pence per new ordinary share in capital of company

* Capital & counties - would provide capco with financial flexibility to accelerate a number of strategic investment opportunities

* Capital & counties properties plc - representing approximately 9.99 per cent of company's issued share capital immediately prior to placing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: