May 14 Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* A total of 75,900,000 new ordinary shares of 25 pence each in capco ( "placing shares") have been placed by ubs limited, BofA Merrill lynch and oriel securities

* Raising gross proceeds of approximately £258 million. Sterling placing shares have been issued at a price of 340 pence per placing share

* Rand placing shares at a price of 59.10 rand per placing share

* Issue price of sterling placing shares represents a discount of 2.6% to closing share price on 13 may 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: