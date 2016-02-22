Feb 22 Capital Generation Partners LLP, a London-based private investment firm, appointed Richard Adams as chief operating officer.

Adams joins from Stonehage Fleming Investment Management, the largest international family office in the EMEA region, where he was responsible for operating functions covering the service delivery to ultra-high net worth private families, trusts and companies.

He has also worked with UBS, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Robert Fleming & Co over his 20 years in the industry. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)