July 21 James Rothenberg, chairman of U.S. fund
manager Capital Group Cos Inc, died on Tuesday due to a heart
attack, the company said in a statement. He was 69.
Rothenberg, who recently completed 45 years with the
company, had served as vice chairman of the board and a
portfolio manager of Growth Fund of America. He was a member of
the Capital Group Management Committee.
"His intellect, passion and energy were a source of
inspiration to all of us and to our more than 7,600 associates
world-wide," the committee said.
Paul Schott Stevens, the president and chief executive of
the Investment Company Institute, a mutual-fund industry trade
group, said in a statement Tuesday evening the organization was
"deeply saddened" by Rothenberg's death.
