LONDON, July 21 U.S. fund manager Capital Group plans to launch a fund later this year to give European and Asian investors access to one of its equity strategies, which has $60 billion under management, it said on Tuesday.

The strategy focuses on global blue-chip companies with the potential to develop into leading multi-nationals, Capital Group, which has a total of $1.4 trillion under management, said in a statement.

"The European institutional market is a core market for Capital Group," Stephen Gosztony, managing director, institutional for UK and Ireland, said in the statement, adding the New Perspective Fund would complement the firm's existing fund range in Europe.

The fund, which is awaiting regulatory approval, will also be open to Asian investors.

