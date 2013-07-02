July 2 Credit card issuer Capital One Financial
Corp said it would buy back shares worth up to $1
billion after it completed the sale of its Best Buy Co Inc
portfolio.
Capital One is selling its $7 billion portfolio of private
label and co-branded credit card accounts linked to electronics
retailer Best Buy to Citigroup, a deal expected to close
in the third quarter.
The credit card issuer passed a Federal Reserve stress test
in March, under which the regulator allowed it to raise its
dividend and repurchase shares.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 30 cents per
share from 5 cents per share in May after receiving Fed's
approval.
Shares of Capital One, which has a market capitalization of
about $37.2 billion, closed at $63.59 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.