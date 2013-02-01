BRIEF-Federal Bank to consider raising of funds debt securities issue worth up to 40 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Credit card company Capital One Financial Corp said Chief Financial Officer Gary Perlin would retire in May and be replaced by Stephen Crawford, co-founder of financial advisory and private equity boutique Centerview.
Crawford will join Capital One on Feb. 4 and take over as CFO on May 24.
Perlin will remain with Capital One as a senior advisor to the CEO through Feb. 1, 2014, the lender said.
Before he launched Centerview, Crawford spent nearly 20 years in various positions at Morgan Stanley, including as chief financial officer.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs - but many American companies seemed to disagree.