Feb 13 The Federal Reserve said it met on Monday to consider Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit, and would "issue a decision soon."

The Fed said no further announcement was expected on Monday.

Capital One announced plans last year to buy online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S. bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in July 2010.

The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as regulators try to create a more sturdy financial system after the 2007-2009 crisis roiled markets and required taxpayer bailouts of financial institutions.