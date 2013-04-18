BRIEF-Pure Multi-family REIT to offer C$70 million of equity
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
April 18 Capital One Financial Corp's quarterly profit fell about 25 percent from the year-earlier period, when the company recorded a $594 million gain related to its purchase of ING's online banking business ING Direct.
The company's net income fell to $1.1 billion, or $1.79 per share, in the first quarter from $1.4 billion, or $2.72 per share.
Excluding the gain related to the ING Direct deal, the company had earned $1.56 per share a year earlier.
* Announces retirement of non-executive director, Margaret Leung Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Announced signing of a merger agreement, calls for co to buy stock of Scottdale in a transaction valued at approximately $59.1 million