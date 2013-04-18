April 18 Capital One Financial Corp's quarterly profit fell about 25 percent from the year-earlier period, when the company recorded a $594 million gain related to its purchase of ING's online banking business ING Direct.

The company's net income fell to $1.1 billion, or $1.79 per share, in the first quarter from $1.4 billion, or $2.72 per share.

Excluding the gain related to the ING Direct deal, the company had earned $1.56 per share a year earlier.