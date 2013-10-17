* Less money set aside for credit card defaults
* Third-quarter earnings per share $1.86 vs est. $1.80
* To request higher capital return in 2014 plan
* Shares up 2 percent in extended trading
By Aman Shah
Oct 17 Capital One Financial Corp posted
a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates after setting
aside less money to cover credit card defaults, sending its
shares up 2 percent after the bell.
The bank, one of the largest credit card issuers in the
United States, also plans to return more cash to shareholders
next year, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Crawford said on a
post-earnings conference call.
He said Capital One would request a payout "well above the
industry norm of 50 percent" when it submits its 2014 capital
plan to the Federal Reserve, which conducts annual stress tests
to determine whether U.S. banks can return cash to shareholders.
Capital One has spent much of the past decade transforming
itself from a specialty credit card issuer dependent on bond
market funding into one of the top 10 U.S. banks by deposits,
with more than a thousand branches nationwide.
The McLean, Virginia-based company set aside $849 million to
cover bad loans in the third quarter, 16 percent less than a
year earlier.
"The surprise probably came in terms of the provisions,
which were lower than what many analysts expected," said Sameer
Gokhale, an analyst at Janney Capital Markets.
Net interest income, the difference between what banks earn
on loans and pay out on deposits, fell 2 percent to $4.56
billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Capital One passed the Federal Reserve's stress test in
March, after which it raised its quarterly dividend to 30 cents
per share from 5 cents per share and launched a $1 billion
buyback.
The company bought back shares worth $300 million in the
third quarter and expects to complete the buyback in the fourth
quarter, Crawford said. He did not say how the bank intended to
distribute capital to shareholders next year.
Sanjay Sakhrani, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said
his brokerage's model estimated that Capital One could pay out
about 74 percent of its earnings in 2014, which could equate to
about $2.8 billion in buybacks and dividends.
CREDIT METRICS PRESSURED
Despite beating analysts' estimates, Capital One still
recorded a 6 percent decline in net income in the third quarter.
Credit card usage in the United States declined for a third
straight month in August, as tepid consumer spending coupled
with uncertainty around the partial government shutdown hurt
consumer sentiment.
Rival credit card issuer American Express Co, which
has a greater proportion of corporate card users, is less
exposed to the wider consumer spending slowdown and on Wednesday
posted a rise in quarterly profit.
Capital One's net charge-off rate, the percentage of loans
written off as unrecoverable, was 1.92 percent, an increase of
17 basis points from the year-earlier quarter.
"Over the next two quarters, we expect a temporary increase
in delinquencies and charge-offs beyond normal seasonality,"
Capital One Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said on the call.
Net income available to stockholders was $1.10 billion, or
$1.86 per share, for the third quarter. Net revenue fell 2
percent to $5.65 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.80 per
share on revenue of $5.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Capital One's shares, which have risen 35 percent in the
past six months, rose to $73.50 in extended trading on Thursday
after closing at $72.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.