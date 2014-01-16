Jan 16 Capital One Financial Corp, one of the largest credit card issuers in the United States, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less provisions to cover credit losses.

Net income rose to $859 million, or $1.45 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $843 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 1.4 percent to $5.54 billion.