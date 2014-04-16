UPDATE 1-Time Inc ends talks with suitors, shares plunge
April 28 Time Inc said on Friday it ended talks with possible suitors and would instead pursue a strategic plan to boost growth, sending its shares sharply down.
April 16 Capital One Financial Corp's quarterly profit rose about 10 percent as the credit card issuer set aside less money to cover soured loans.
The company's net income available to common stockholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $1.96 per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from $1.04 billion, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue fell about 3.3 percent to $5.37 billion.
The company's provision for bad loans fell about 17 percent to $735 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported better-than-expected first-quarter net income driven by strong sales of its profitable large pickup trucks and crossovers in the United States, sending its shares up nearly 2 percent in premarket trading.