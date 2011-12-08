Dec 8 Capital Power Corp, a North American independent power producer, forecast a higher profit for 2012 as its Keephills 3 coal-fired plant becomes fully operational and new wind projects come online.

The company forecast per-share earnings of C$1.50-C$1.70, assuming Alberta spot price of C$74 per megawatt hour. This compares with a 2011 estimate of C$1.25.

Keephills 3 is a coal-fired power plant, and is a joint venture partnership between TransAlta Corp and Capital Power.

Shares of Capital Power closed at C$24.10 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.