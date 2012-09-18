BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Capital Property Fund : * Says capital, subsidiaries concluded deals with ascension properties to
dispose of property portfolio * Says aggregate selling price for the disposal properties is R989 196 354 * Says price will be settled by ascension in cash payment of R494,598,177 and
issue of a- and b-linked units
