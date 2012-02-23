* CSC's FY 2011 NAV/shr 391 pence, vs 390 pence in 2010
LONDON Feb 23 Capital Shopping Centres
, Britain's largest mall owner by floor space, said it
was not planning to buy more land from its largest shareholder,
after a recent purchase sparked accusations of a conflict of
interest.
CSC shareholders last week approved the purchase of a 74
acre site in Malaga, southern Spain from the firm's top investor
Peel Group.
However, it was criticised by some as a "sweetheart deal,"
with Peel Group founder John Whittaker standing to receive an
initial 10 million euros from the transaction, having spent 20
years assembling the Spanish site.
Whittaker became CSC's deputy chairman and a 20 percent
shareholder last year through its purchase of the Trafford
Centre mall in Manchester,
"We have no deals in contemplation at the moment with John
Whittaker," CSC's Chief Executive David Fischel told Reuters on
a conference call on Thursday.
"We view the (Malaga) option as giving CSC quite a
considerable shopping centre opportunity but at very low cost
minimal risk," he said.
CSC owns 10 of Britain's top 25 shopping centres including
Metrocentre in Gateshead. Its purchase of the Malaga plot marks
its first foray into Europe, though Spain is seen as one of the
most troubled real estate markets in Europe.
"They say 'at the moment', but who knows," Jefferies analyst
Robbie Duncan told Reuters, saying that Whittaker should not
have voted to help ensure the deal was approved.
Net asset value per share rose to 391 pence in 2011 from 390
pence in 2010, while net rental income for the year rose to 364
million pounds from 277 million pounds in 2010, CSC said in its
full-year results on Thursday.
Occupancy fell to 96.7 percent from 97.7 percent the
previous year, largely due to tenants representing around 1
percent of rental income going into administration in the fourth
quarter, CSC said.
Retailers accounting for another 2 percent of CSC's rent
roll went into administration in the first few weeks of 2012, it
added.
British retailers have struggled as government austerity
measures, rising prices and stagnant wages growth force shoppers
to cut back on spending on non-essential items. CSC said it
expected more tenant failures and closures on lease expiries as
Britain's tough economic conditions continued.
British Land, the country's second-largest listed
developer, said growth in the value of its property portfolio
slowed to 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2011, citing
difficulties facing retail property.
At 1015 GMT, shares in CSC were down 0.2 percent, broadly in
line with the UK property stocks index.