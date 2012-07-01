BRIEF-Shanghai DZH's shares to halt trade from June 8, trade to resume on June 12
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 8 pending announcement, trade to resume on June 12
SINGAPORE, July 2 CapitaMalls Asia, the shopping malls arm of Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd, said on Monday it has set up a $1 billion closed-end private equity fund that will invest in Chinese malls.
Outside investors will take up half the capital in the CapitaMalls China Development Fund III, while a CapitaMalls unit will subscribe for the remaining 50 percent.
CapitaMalls will inject three seed assets worth about $594.8 million into the fund, realising gains of some S$71.8 million in the process.
CapitaMalls expects to recognise a gain arising from the transaction of S$35.9 million and a fair value gain of S$35.9 million on its retained stake. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 8 pending announcement, trade to resume on June 12
* TO ISSUE UP TO 2,000 SERIES D BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)