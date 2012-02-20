SINGAPORE Feb 20 CapitaMalls Asia Ltd , a Singapore-based shopping centre developer and operator, said on Monday it has acquired the remaining stake in three Japanese malls for about S$217.4 million ($172.7 million).

CapitaMalls bought the remaining stake in the malls from CapitaMalls Japan Fund, it said in a statement. The malls are in Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe.

CapitaMalls, the retail arm of Southeast Asia's biggest developer CapitaLand, owns seven shopping malls in six cities in Japan. ($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)