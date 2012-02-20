SINGAPORE Feb 20 CapitaMalls Asia Ltd
, a Singapore-based shopping centre developer and
operator, said on Monday it has acquired the remaining stake in
three Japanese malls for about S$217.4 million ($172.7 million).
CapitaMalls bought the remaining stake in the malls from
CapitaMalls Japan Fund, it said in a statement. The malls are in
Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe.
CapitaMalls, the retail arm of Southeast Asia's biggest
developer CapitaLand, owns seven shopping malls in six
cities in Japan.
($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars)
