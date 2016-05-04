JOHANNESBURG May 4 South African lender Capitec Bank Holdings on Wednesday denied allegations in a lawsuit filed a day earlier that it had offered short-term unsecured loans in a fashion that amounted to "reckless credit".

The suit filed late on Tuesday by Summit Financial Partners has weighed on Capitec's shares, contributing to a 3.9 percent fall since the news filtered into the market on Wednesday.

Summit Financial Partners alleges that as Capitec customers could borrow up to 5,000 rand ($336) each month the one-month loan product was akin to a revolving credit account.

Financial advisory firm Summit, which helps its clients sort out debt problems, has taken other South African firms to court over issues related to credit and loans.

Summit communications manager Friedl Kreuser also said that as Capitec charged a fee each time a customer took out a loan the arrangement was unlawful under the national Credit Act.

He also said the bank had failed to conduct affordability checks on its customers who took up successive short-term loans.

Capitec denied the allegations. It said in a statement that customers had been asked if their affordability assessment had changed from their initial assessment and, if it had, they were instructed to come into the branch for a new calculation.

Capitec said it would reply to the allegations in court, adding that it had discontinued the product.

"We strongly disagree with the allegations made regarding its legality ... the loan in question is a one-month loan, which most credit providers offer," Capitec executive Carl Fischer said in the statement.

The one-month loan product has been replaced by a different product which has a six-month approval system, Capitec strategic communications head Charl Nel said.

"We are saying that the multi-loan either overcharges consumers in terms of initiation fees or if it is a short-term loan, then its reckless credit," said Summit's Kreuser.

($1 = 14.9025 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by James Macharia and David Clarke)