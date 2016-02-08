BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
JOHANNESBURG Feb 8 South African lender Capitec Bank flagged a rise in annual profit of up to 27 percent on Monday, surpassing market expectations and sending its shares higher.
The provider of non-asset backed loans, said headline earnings per shares (EPS) would likely be up 27 percent at most, above an estimated growth of 21.7 percent in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Headline EPS is South Africa's main gauge of profit that strips off certain one-off items.
Shares in the company rose 3 percent to 510.49 rand, erasing earlier losses after dropping to as a low of 478.38 rand.
Capitec Bank, with a lending book around 35 billion rand ($2 billion), makes two-thirds of its revenue from lending activities.
The company will publish its results March 30. ($1 = 15.9145 rand) (Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Louise Heavens)
