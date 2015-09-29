JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's Capitec
Bank reported a 25 percent rise in first-half profit on
Tuesday after bringing in more new customers with higher
salaries who helped boost its fee income.
The bank added 902,000 clients in the six months to the end
of August from a year earlier to hit a total of 6.7 million.
About 3 million use Capitec as their primary bank and their
transactions helped lift its fee income by 18 percent.
Capitec Chief Executive Gerrie Fourie told Reuters the bank
was adding 75,000-80,000 clients a month. He said new customers
were increasingly better off, rather than clients just looking
for unsecured loans.
"We've seen strong growth in the middle- to high-income
market," Fourie said, adding that South Africans were shopping
for lower bank fees which was helping Capitec gain market share
from established lenders.
Capitec, which is known for lending to borrowers without
asking for collateral, has intensified efforts to attract more
depositors and increase its income from transaction fees.
In general, banks in Africa's most advanced economy are
struggling to boost lending growth as customers battle with high
personal debt levels and rising prices thanks to the weakness of
the rand currency.
Despite opening 23 new branches and installing more than 200
ATMs in the period to attract primary customers, Capitec's main
draw remains credit not backed by assets.
Capitec earned 6 billion rand ($427 million) from interest,
four times its income from transaction fees.
Still, the bank granted smaller loans for shorter terms than
a year ago as rising interest rates and a feeble economy made
credit tougher to afford for consumers.
Rival unsecured lender, African Bank Investments Limited
, known as Abil, crumbled under a mountain of bad debt
in August last year, forcing the government to appoint external
administrators to oversee its restructuring.
"With Abil's failure, competition in the category for loans
longer than 60 months just about disappeared, but because it was
a new market ... we also pulled back there," Fourie said.
Fourie now sees opportunities in this sector, saying that
Capitec has started making adjustments to grant longer-term
loans to the more well-to-do.
Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in
South Africa and which strips out certain one-off items,
increased 25 percent to 1,271 cents.
Shares in Capitec, up 42 percent so far this year, climbed
1.54 pct at 484.95 rand by 1026 GMT, compared to a 0.13 percent
rise in the All-Share index.
($1 = 14.0444 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by James Macharia and David
Clarke)