JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South African lender
Capitec Bank Holdings reported a 26 percent rise in
full-year profit on Wednesday, in line with forecast, as growth
in client numbers boosted both interest and transaction fee
income.
Capitec, which grants loans not supported by assets, said it
gained 1 million active clients, to total 7.3 million customers,
over the past year as feeble growth in Africa's most advanced
economy forced thrifty South Africans to shop around.
Capitec posted diluted headline earnings per share of 2,781
cents for the fiscal year ended Feb. 29, compared with 2,206
cents a year earlier. The lender had flagged earnings could rise
by as much as 27 percent.
"We expect difficult economic conditions to persist. We see
this as an opportunity to gain more clients as they look for
value and better service from their bank," Capitec said in a
statement.
Though transaction fee income rose 16 percent to 3 billion
rand ($197.56 million), interest income remains Capitec's
largest source of revenue, increasing 16 percent to 12.5 billion
rand.
"We expect continued pressure on employment and the
economy," the bank said.
($1 = 15.1850 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)