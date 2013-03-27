BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says fortune decade investments sells 99.97 mln shares
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings per share up 35% to 1 519 cents * Says final dividend per share: 405 cents * Says share of the unsecured market is 17%, up from 14% a year ago * Says FY net impairment charges R2 659 million
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
* FY ended Dec 2016 bank profit before tax of 3.28 billion naira versus 2.99 billion naira year ago
* HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH TRIVECTOR FOR 850 M² IN POSTHORNET NEW-BUILD PROJECT AT LUND CENTRAL STATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)