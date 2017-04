March 26 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd

* FY headline earnings up 27 pct to 2.0 bln rand

* Final dividend per share: 460 cents

* FY headline EPS up 15 pct to 1752 cents

* Says in year ahead, retail credit market will remain tough

* See opportunities in transaction banking. Enthusiastic and will deliver growth in this part of business

* Fy return on equity: 23 percent