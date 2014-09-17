Sept 17 Capman Plc

* Says CapMan Real Estate acquires two additional mixed residential & retail properties in central Copenhagen

* Says CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund is adding to its existing residential & retail portfolio in Copenhagen with acquisition of two more properties located along Amagerbrogade

* Says this is sixth investment of CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)