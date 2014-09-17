BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 Capman Plc
* Says CapMan Real Estate acquires two additional mixed residential & retail properties in central Copenhagen
* Says CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund is adding to its existing residential & retail portfolio in Copenhagen with acquisition of two more properties located along Amagerbrogade
* Says this is sixth investment of CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan