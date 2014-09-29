Sept 29 Capman Plc

* Says size of Capman Russia II fund has reached 99.1 million euros at its final closing

* Says post-Ukraine sanctions and rouble devaluation have had little impact on Capman's investment strategy

* Says has a good basis to continue strategy in the market