U.S. Supreme Court snubs Chesapeake Energy in bonds dispute
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
Sept 29 Capman Plc
* Says size of Capman Russia II fund has reached 99.1 million euros at its final closing
* Says post-Ukraine sanctions and rouble devaluation have had little impact on Capman's investment strategy
* Says has a good basis to continue strategy in the market
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer