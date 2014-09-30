Sept 30 Capman Plc

* Says funds managed by Capman have sold their holding in Profit Software Oy to Via Venture partners, Finnish Industry Investment Ltd and company's management team

* Says the exit will not change Capman's outlook estimate for 2014 given on 7 Aug. 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)