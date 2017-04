Oct 15 Capman Oyj

* CapMan Real Estate acquires an office building in Helsinki capital region

* Says CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund acquires MREC Plaza Presto, a 5,760 square-metre office building in Vantaa Aviapolis office area in Finland

* Says seller in transaction is Finnish Paper Workers' Union