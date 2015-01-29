BRIEF-Prospect Capital purchases $64.5 mln of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by LeadingResponse
* Prospect capital purchases $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by leadingresponse
Jan 29 CapMan Oyj :
* Says CapMan Hotels RE fund starts a collaboration with Lapland Hotels
* CapMan Hotels RE and Lapland Hotels sign lease agreements for CapMan hotel properties in Tampere and Oulu
* The new long-term lease agreements come into effect at the end of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prospect capital purchases $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by leadingresponse
* U.S. flotation to take place in H1 2018 (Adds AXA executives' comments)