MIDEAST STOCKS-Weaker global shares, oil may pull Gulf lower
DUBAI, May 4 A pull-back in global shares and weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate results.
Feb 5 CapMan Oyj :
* Q4 turnover 16.3 million euros ($18.50 million) versus 6.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 4.2 million euros versus loss 842,000 euros year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 3.8 million euros versus loss 1.9 million euros
* Estimates EPS to improve from level achieved in 2014
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.06 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 4 French bank Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) have signed a confidential agreement to settle a legal dispute regarding a case focused on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009.