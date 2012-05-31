NEW YORK May 31 A unit of Deutsche Bank AG that buys distressed commercial real estate loans has emerged as the winner of a portfolio of loans worth more than $900 million sold by Capmark Financial Group Inc, sources familiar with the sale said on Thursday.

The portfolio consists of 57 loans on about 65 properties, sources said. About 25 percent of the portfolio is loans on golf courses. Another 25 percent is on hotels and another 15 percent on office buildings, sources said.